Guwahati: Woman Held With Drugs In Early Morning Crackdown

In an early morning anti-narcotics crackdown in Guwahati, a total of 56 containers filled with drugs was seized and a woman was apprehended on Saturday.
The anti-drugs operation was conducted by the special task force of Assam Police (STF, Assam) during which the woman was apprehended.
The operation against peddling and smuggling of narcotics was conducted at Khanapara in Guwahati. It targeted individuals involved in drug trafficking, officials said.
The detained woman was identified as Sun Bano Begum, a resident of Boragaon area in Guwahati. She was in possession of the 56 small containers filled with the drugs that were seized by the police.
According to the officials, they were meant for peddling to prospective buyers in the area. Meanwhile, the exact quantity of the seized drugs along with its purity are yet to be ascertained and the seized substances have been sent to the lab for testing. The officials also refrained from putting a price on the busted narcotics for the time being.
On the other hand, the apprehended woman was taken to Basistha Police Station where she is being interrogated as the police want to know where she procured the drugs from. Thereafter, she will be processed for further legal action, the officials said.
Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Police launched a stringent anti-narcotics campaign. With the latest drug haul today, the authorities emphasized their commitment to maintaining the campaign's momentum to curb drug-related issues within the city.