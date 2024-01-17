Missing 14-Year-Old Guwahati Girl Traced to Ghaziabad; Police Enroute to Delhi

In a twist on the 14-year-old girl from Beltola missing case from Guwahati city, it has been revealed that the minor girl was allegedly abducted by two armed miscreants from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
Moreover, police sources reported that the victim's location had been traced near Ghaziabad.
Deepika Raut, a 14-year-old CK Academy School seventh-grade student, has been missing since Monday morning.
According to the latest developments, a team of city police officers headed for Delhi today.
A formal statement on the subject is yet to be issued.
Earlier, the father of the missing girl filed a missing complaint with the Basistha police station, alleging that the girl went missing from their rented residence in Bakrapara and that the victim girl's phone was turned off.
The city police then had registered the missing complaint and started an investigation into the case.