Guwahati Police Rescue Two Abducted Minor Boys From Bihar

Two minor boys from Guwahati who were abducted recently, were rescued from Bihar on Saturday morning.

Guwahati city police had coordinated with Bihar police and rescued the two minor boys from Vaishali district in Bihar.

Currently they are being kept at Mohua PS in the district and are awaiting further formalities to be brought back to Guwahati.

No arrests have been made so far in connection to the kidnapping.

On Thursday night, the two minor boys were abducted from their residence in city’s Tetelia area while they were playing in the front yard.

The two boys aged four and nine, were abducted by miscreants who had arrived in a white Wagon R car at around 8 pm that night.

Local police later reached the scene after receiving information about the incident and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The abducted minors have been identified as Bibek Kumar and Ajit Kumar.

Meanwhile, family members have named two individuals from Bihar, Rahul and Sajan, who might have been involved in the kidnapping.

Earlier this month, at least six people were apprehended in connection to a kidnapping case that took place near ISBT in Guwahati's Betkuchi area.

According to sources, a person, identified as Insaan Ali, was kidnapped near ISBT by the six accused.

In connection to the kidnapping case, the brother of the victim, Inamul Haque, registered a complaint at Gorchuk Police Station based on which the police started investigating the matter.

During the investigation, the police apprehended the six accused who were identified as- Faijal Ali, Rabiul Haque, Sultan Sheikh, Sattar Ali, Omar Ali and Saminul Haque.