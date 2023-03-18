Assam: 2 Killed, 2 Injured as Car Hits Tree In Bokajan

Two persons were killed while two others were injured in a road mishap that occurred in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Friday night.

The incident was reported at national highway no 31 in Bokajan wherein the vehicle the victims were travelling in collided with a roadside tree in high speed.

The deceased were identified as Suruj Ali and Itka Yeptu.

It is learned that the vehicle was en route Dimapur from Nagaland.

Local police later reached the scene and recovered the bodies for post mortem.

Meanwhile, the two injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

