Guwahati Police Rescues 41 Live Cattle from Truck in Jorabat
Guwahati City Police rescued as many as 41 live cattle from a 12-wheeler truck in Jorabat on the outskirts of the city under Kamrup (Metropolitan) district on Sunday.
According to sources, a team of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Jorabat OP of Basistha Police Station intercepted a truck, bearing the registration number AS19 AC 1032, carrying 44 cattle heads (41 live and 3 carcasses). The truck was en route to Byrnihat in Meghalaya from Tezpur.
Meanwhile, the police have apprehended the driver and handyman of the truck in connection with the matter. The accused have been identified as Arshad Ali and Ajgar Ali hailing from Abhayapuri.
Taking to X, the city police informed, “An EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS intercepted a 12 wheeler truck (AS19 AC 1032) at Jorabat while it was trying to smuggle live cattle to Byrnihat. 41 live cattle were rescued while 3 carcasses were found. One Arshad Ali & Ajgar Ali, both from Abhayapuri, were arrested.”