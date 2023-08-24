Assam: 53 Cattle Heads Rescued From Four Vehicles at Khetri

In a massive haul, Assam police on Thursday rescued as many as 53 cattle heads from five separate vehicles at Khetri on the outskirts of Guwahati city under Kamrup district.
Three persons were arrested in connection to the seizure.
Sources said that that the vehicles were en route Meghalaya from Nagaon but were intercepted by alert cops at Khetri. Upon searching, the cattle heads were discovered and the trio was taken into custody.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.
Last month, acting on tip-off, vigilant troops of 110 battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya confiscated 58 Buffaloes brutally crammed into two trucks from Ichamati- Shella road, East Khasi Hills, while these Buffaloes were being taken to the International border for smuggling to Bangladesh.
The seized cattle and vehicles are being handed over to the concern Police station for further legal action.