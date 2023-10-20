Guwahati Traffic Police to Issue Timings for Plying of City Bus During Durga Puja

To ensure public safety on the road and smooth traffic management, Guwahati Police Police on Friday stated that city buses will be allowed to stop at bus stoppages for only one minute during the Durga Puja celebrations.
Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah informed that timing will be fixed for the city buses to ply during the Durga Puja celebration adding that “City buses will be allowed to stop at bus stoppages only for one minute during the celebrations and failing to comply with the rules will lead to the imposition of Non-FIR or RC Book Fine.”
DCP Borah further informed that Drink and Driving checking will be conducted everyday.
Meanwhile, the following restrictions on movement of city buses have been imposed:
Basistha Mandir to Garpandu Bus Stand (via Ganeshguri, Zoo Road, Chandmari, Rabindra Bhawan, Kachari, Maligaon) shall move via Basistha Chariali, Tripura Goli, Joyanagar, Sixmile, Express Highway, Narengi, Noonmati towards Destination
Basistha Mandir to Dharapur (via Basistha Chariali BeltolaTiniali, Survey, Supermarket, Ganeshguri flyover, Paltanbazar, AT Road, Bharalumukh, Maligaon) shall move via Basistha Chariali, Tripur Goli, Joyanagar, Sixmile, GS Road towards Destination
Garpandu Bus Stand to Lalganesh (via Maligaon, Kachari, RabindraBhawan, Guwahati Club, Chandmari flyover, Zoo Road, Ganeshguri, Ganesh Mandir, Kahilipara, Lalganesh) shall move via Maligaon, Kachari, Rabindra Bhawan, Guwahati Club, Chandmari flyover, Noonmati, Patharquarry, Express Highway, Sixmile, GS Road, Supermarket, Last Gate, Ganesh Mandir – Kahilipara – Lalganesh
Natbama to Amingaon (via RP Road, Ganeshguri, Chandmari, Kachari, Amingaon) shall move via National Highway 27, Tripura Goli, Express Highway, Narengi, Noonmati, Chandmari, Amingaon
Panjabari to Dharapur (via Sixmile, Super market, Last Gate, Ganesh Mandir, Zoo Road, Chandmari, MG road) shall move via Express Highway, Noonmati, Chandmari, MG Road to their destination. From Dharapur, the City Buses shall move via Maligaon, Chandmari, Zoo Road, over Ganeshguri fly over, Sixmile fly over
Furthermore, the following routes have been proposed for commercial passenger vehicles:
Commercial passenger vehicles, particularly, having all Assam Tourist Permit coming from Lower Assam side will be terminated at Adabari bus terminus during the days of the Puja. Similarly, vehicles coming from Upper Assam side shall be allowed to come upto the ISBT, Betkuchi
The ASTC undertaking buses coming from Lower Assam side to Paltanbazar side shall not be allowed to enter from Jalukbari and will be diverted to ISBT