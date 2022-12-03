Guwahati Police Conducts Search Ops Amid Rise in Crimes

With rise in crimes in the concrete city of Guwahati, the city police are on high alert.

The police on Saturday conducted a massive search operation of vehicles at several locations in the city.

According to sources, the traffic police searched every vehicle in Adabari area thoroughly.

The operation was conduction to prevent theft and robbery incidents and the police said that such operation will continue on a regular basis.

The operation came after series of crimes taking place in the city.

Last month, businessman Ranjit Bora was shot and around Rs. 2 lakhs was looted from his vehicle in Panjabari.

Likewise many incidents of theft and robbery have been reported in the city this year.