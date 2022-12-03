Mizoram: Huge Cache of War-Like Stores Recovered, 4 Myanmar Nationals Held

In a major successful operation against anti-national activities, Lunglei Batallion under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered a huge cache of war-like stores from the possession of four Myanmar nationals.

The operation was carried out near Block Tuipang in Saiha district of Mizoram on Saturday.

The Assam Rifles personnel and Tuipang Police conducted an operation based on specific inputs of possible smuggling of weapon and war like stores moving in three Kenbo bikes, which tried to evade the Mobile Vehicle Check Post in Tuipang.

Spot checking was carried out and during the checking, war like stores were recovered and four Myanmar nationals were also apprehended The recovered items include one .22 Rifles, an NX 200 Antenna (Perihole), 60 rounds of .22 ammunition, 3 boxes of .177 pellets, 500 ammunition 12 guage (70mm) cartridge, 22.42 kgs gun powder and three Kenbo bikes.

Various other tactical stores like tactical vests, tactical gloves, combat uniform and boots were also seized from the arrested individuals.

The apprehended individuals and recovered war-like stores have been handed over to the Tuipang Police Station.

The Assam Rifles, “Friends of the Hill People” over the years has reckoned to fight against anti national activities. This operation is a huge setback for all anti national elements. The operation’s success would go a long way in establishment of peace and harmony.