Guwahati Police Seize 11 Stolen Motorbikes, Arrest Four Suspects

In a late-night operation led by the Commissioner of Police, the Guwahati city police seized around 11 stolen motorcycles and arrested four individuals near Bijaynagar locality.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Iman Ali, Satyajit Kalita, Gokul Haloi, and Zubin Bora. The police have continued their interrogation of the accused.

The seized motorcycles bear the following registration numbers: AS25 U 3689, AS25 U 3689, AS01 EF 6091, AS01 BD 6960, AS01 AJ-1539, AS25 D 4794, AS01 DW 8584, AS01 M 8308, AS01 BG 4819, AS25 E 3809, and AS01 AV 1134.

The operation was conducted in two locations:

• Batarakuchi, Chaygaon: 10 motorcycles recovered

• Jharubari, Bijaynagar: 1 motorcycle recovered

Among the seized vehicles are two Pulsar bikes, three Glamour bikes, four Splendor bikes, one Scooty, and one Hero Dawn.

The police have arrested all four individuals in connection with the theft, and further investigations are underway.

Earlier on Monday, the Guwahati police have recovered 13 stolen motorcycles so far, along with one Scorpio and two Thar SUVs.

A total of 11 vehicle thieves have been arrested, including two bus employees. The involvement of bus staff in the theft racket has raised concerns, as stolen vehicles were being transported from Guwahati to Manipur using night buses.

The entire gang behind these thefts is based in Manipur. The stolen vehicles were recovered from other states, particularly near the Meghalaya and Bangladesh borders. Notably, Royal Enfield motorcycles can be stolen within just 45 seconds, as revealed by the police.

Investigations indicate that the thieves travel from Manipur to Guwahati by flight, stay for 2-3 days, and then return. In some instances, up to four vehicles were stolen in a single day in Guwahati. The stolen vehicles were ultimately sold in Myanmar.

A key figure in the racket, Inamul Ali alias Sahil, who acted as the linkman, was arrested from Goalpara. However, several thieves remain at large, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Stolen Motorcycles Transported via Manipur Night Buses; Drivers and Handymen Involved

Stolen bikes were being transported using two night buses from Guwahati to Manipur, with bus number MN 012194 identified as one of them. The mastermind of the vehicle theft racket, Sahil Ali, has been brought to Guwahati after being arrested from Goalpara.

Hailing from Rangia, Sahil supplied stolen vehicles to Manipur's vehicle theft network. He was one of the key figures in Assam’s vehicle theft racket. At present, he is being held at Dispur Police Station.

Royal Enfield Theft Case: Arrested Individuals

1. Gaingamlung Golmei of Lilong, Thoubal, Manipur

2. Heibokmayum Monouwar of Lilong, Thoubal, Manipur

3. Inamul Ali @ Sahil, Yousuf Nagar, Rangia, Kamrup

4. Nk Naga Naomi

5. Raju Sankhare

6. Leivon Sangte Kom

7. Muhammad Akbar

Thar Recovery Case: Arrested Individuals

1. M Nemneithem Haokip (26), W/O: M Thangtinlen Haokip, PS: Tengnoupal, Dist: Tengnoupal, Manipur

2. Lunjapao Doungel (26), S/O: Neghin Doungel, PS: Churachandpur, Dist: Churachandpur, Manipur

3. Jangminthang Haokip (23), S/O: Paul Jhangjahao Haokip, PS: Sapormeina, Dist: Kangpokpi, Manipur

4. Paomoija Haokip (23), S/O: Demkholun Haokip, PS: Senapati, Dist: Senapati, Manipur

The investigation remains ongoing as police continue efforts to track down other gang members involved in the racket.

