Guwahati Police Seize 53 Crucial Documents in Raid at Dilwar’s Residence

A team from Panbazar Police carried out a raid at the residence of Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar in Pragjyotish Housing, Ghoramara. The initial search operation began around 4:30 am, followed by a second raid just 30 minutes later. During the operation, the city police seized 53 documents, including identity proofs and vehicle-related papers. However, the police have not yet revealed the purpose of the search or provided details about the confiscated documents.

Concerns Over Procedural Lapses

Mazumdar’s wife raised concerns about the absence of female police officers during the raid. She stated, “There were three women in the house, yet no lady constable accompanied the police team. Despite the situation, we are cooperating with the investigation.”

Re-Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Earlier on Thursday, Guwahati Police re-arrested Mazumdar, who is associated with a local digital media outlet, and took him to Pan Bazar Police Station. The case, registered as No. 111/25, includes multiple charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 329, 324(4), 351(3), 309(4), and 115. Notably, Section 309(4) is non-bailable, carrying a potential imprisonment of up to 10 years upon conviction.

Additionally, Mazumdar faces a robbery charge related to allegations of fleeing with crucial bank documents. Two separate FIRs were filed by bank authorities on March 25 in connection with the incident.

Mazumdar Pledges Cooperation

Reacting to the developments, Mazumdar stated, “I am a law-abiding citizen and have full faith in the judiciary. I am cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.”

Further details regarding the case and the seized documents are awaited as the investigation progresses.

