Guwahati Press Club Condemns Dilwar’s Rearrest, Termed Him As ‘Senior Journalist’

The Guwahati Press Club has strongly condemned the re-arrest of its Assistant General Secretary, Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar, despite a court granting him bail in a related case.

Advertisment

In an official statement, the Press Club expressed deep concern over the incident and reaffirmed its unwavering support for journalists. The organization emphasized its commitment to standing by members of the press in times of distress and reiterated its demand for Mazumdar’s unconditional and immediate release.

Guwahati Press Club President Sushmita Goswami also took to social media to voice the club’s stance, stating, "Guwahati Press Club remains firm on its demand for the unconditional and immediate release of Dilawar."

Sushmita Goswami's Post

The club has urged authorities to take appropriate action and ensure that journalists can perform their duties without undue interference.

It may be mentioned that, Guwahati Police on Thursday re-arrested Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar, associated with a local digital media outlet, and taken him to the Panbazar Police Station. The case was registered as Case No. 111/25, with multiple charges filed against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 329, 324(4), 351(3), 309(4), and 115.

Notably, Section 309(4) is non-bailable, and if convicted under this provision, the accused could face up to 10 years of imprisonment.

In addition to these charges, a robbery case was also registered against Mazumdar. He is accused of fleeing with crucial bank documents, which led the bank authorities to file two separate FIRs on March 25.