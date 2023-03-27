Guwahati: Police Seize Over 70 Kg Cannabis In 3rd Major Bust

In yet another major bust, Guwahati Police on Monday seized a cannabis consignment weighing over 70 kilograms and detained two persons, officials informed.

As per initial reports, an operation was carried out based on specific inputs by Guwahati Police at the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in the Betkuchi area of Guwahati.

Following the operation, Guwahati Police officials informed that the entire cannabis seizure weighed around 77 kilograms.

The seized cannabis is worth approximately Rs 7 lakhs in the international drug markets, estimated Guwahati Police.

Moreover, officials further informed that the cannabis consignment had been smuggled in from Tripura in a freight truck, concealed under the seats. The driver and the co-pilot of the truck were taken in for questioning on charges of smuggling by Guwahati Police.

Those detained by the police during the operation in Guwahati were identified as Babul Biswas and Haradhan Hrishi Das, both residents of Tripura.

The operation was carried out under the lead of Garchuk Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Satendra Singh Hazari. The truck that was used to smuggle in the consignment was seized. It had registration numbers TR 01 AU 1894.

On being questioned by reporters, one of the accused, Babul Biswas said, “We brought the cannabis from Agartala and they were meant to be delivered here in Guwahati. We had packed the consignment below our seats.”

“We were not told where exactly to deliver the consignment. Our masters are behind this smuggling nexus. We only follow their orders,” added the detained Biswas.

It may be noted that Government Railway Police (GRP) in Guwahati busted two major cannabis smuggling bids at the Guwahati Railway Station on consecutive days.

On March 24, around 83 kilograms of cannabis was seized by GRP officials from a Rajdhani express train numbered 20503 which was coming from Dimapur and was headed to Delhi and had halted at the Guwahati Railway Station. The seized cannabis consignment was estimated to be worth around Rs 40 lakhs, informed a police official.

The day before, GRP had made another major bust, seizing 93.7 kilograms of cannabis from a Rajdhani express train that was en route towards lower Assam before halting in Guwahati.

However, the officials could not make any arrests in connection with both the cannabis busts.