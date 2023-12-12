Guwahati News

Guwahati Police Seize Fake Gold, Counterfeit Notes; 2 Held

The search operations were reportedly conducted by a team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Garchuk Police at a rented house in Katabari last night.
In a massive search operation conducted on Monday night, fake gold along with counterfeit notes was seized in Guwahati's Katabari locality, reports said.

According to sources, two persons were nabbed by the police team after the fake notes racket was busted. The accused persons have been identified as Safiqul Islam and Sahabuddin.

Four gold boats, two gold statues, and a huge quantity of fake notes were seized during the operations, sources said.

As per reports, the police have launched an investigation into the entire incident.

