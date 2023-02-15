Guwahati Police Seize Fake Gold from Kamakhya Railway Station, 2 Arrested

The Guwahati Police has arrested two persons and seized fake gold statue in the shape of a boat from their possession on Wednesday.

The gold smugglers have been identified as Jubair Ganibhai and Salim Majwathik.

The two gold smugglers were arrested during a search operation conducted by a team of GRP at a platform in the Kamakhya Railway Station.

As per reports, the fake gold was hidden with suparis in a bag. The gold boat was allegedly being smuggled from Guwahati to Gujarat.

The seized gold boat weighs around 2 kgs.

The Guwahati Police has been continuing their operations against fake gold traders.

On February 6, the city police apprehended two individuals from Gorchuk area and seized a fake gold statue in the shape of a boat from their possession. Acting on intelligence input, a team of Gorchuk police raided a house at Katahbari area and seized the fake gold from the duo’s possession. The arrested individuals are Moinul Haque and Nazrul Islam.