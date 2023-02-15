India Now No 1 Ranked Team In All Three Cricket Formats

With the victory over Australia in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur, India moved to the top of ICC’s Test rankings. This means that the Indian men’s cricket team is now the top ranked team in all three formats of the game.

Recently, India had gone to the top of ODI rankings with their 3-0 series win over New Zealand which complemented their number one rank in T20I.

However, to maintain their top ranking in Test cricket, India will have to win the second Test against Australia which is scheduled to begin on February 17 in Delhi. That would also help the Indian team in solidifying their grip on a qualifying position for the World Test Championship final in June. India will have to win the series by a margin of either 3-1 or 3-0 to make it to the final.

In the first Test, India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma being the star performers for the team. As a result, all of them have a boost to their rankings.