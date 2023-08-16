Guwahati: Police Seize Large Amount of Drugs In Narengi; One Arrested

A major police operation that took place in Guwahati's Narengi, resulted in the seizure of a substantial cache of drugs on Wednesday.
The raid led to the arrest of a youth, Abul Hussain, who was swiftly identified as the culprit behind the drug smuggling operation.
The confiscated bag held a staggering 40 packets of narcotics, valued at several lakhs. Investigations revealed the illicit substances were being supplied from Manipur.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Nandini Kakati spearheaded the successful operation, culminating in the arrest of the smuggler and a significant blow against drug trafficking.