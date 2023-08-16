Mizoram Police Nab Two Assam Men Amid Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Bid

In a major operation against suspected drug smuggling in the Assam-Mizoram border, the Mizoram police on Tuesday recovered around 548.15 grams (39 soap boxes) of heroin and 5.32 Kgs (50,000 tablets) of Methamphetamine from a car and arrested two persons in connection to the case.
Acting on tip-off, the East Lungdar Police (Serchhip District) patrolling party on interception of a suspiciously moving vehicle had recovered the aforementioned consignments from the illegal possession of MD Ekbal Hussain (21) son of Mujibur Rahman of Brahman Shasan, Karimganj District, Assam and Sayad Uddin (27) son of Abdul Halim of Dasgram, Karimganj District, Assam.
A case under section 21(c)/22(c)/29/25 ND&PS Act registered at North Vanlaiphai PS for further investigation on forward/ backward linkages.
Meanwhile, Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (E) in a joint operation with Lakhipur PS, Cachar District, Assam apprehended two individuals along with Heroin on Wednesday.
Based on credible information of Drugs sale, a joint Operation was launched by Assam Rifles with Assam police representatives from Lakhipur Police Station wherein the operation party apprehended two individuals along with 114.93 gms of Heroin with approximate cost of Rs 45 Lakhs from general area Hmarkhawlien, Cachar District, Assam.
The individuals along with seized contents were handed over to Lakhipur PS for further investigation and legal proceedings.