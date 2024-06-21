Guwahati Police Seize Large Consignment Of Cough Syrup Bottles

A massive consignment of illicit cough syrup valued at lakhs was seized by police at a courier service station in Guwahati’s Azara area on Thursday evening.
The bust was made by a team of West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) of Azara PS at Apex Courier Service in Hatkhuwapara where a total o 24 cartons containing 2880 bottles of banned Codeine Phosphet Syrup was seized
It is learned that the consignment was being shipped from Kolkata to Aizawl & Imphal in Mizoram.
According to the police, the seized consignment is valued at Rs 5.70 lakhs.
Further investigation is on.
Earlier this month, Karimganj police seized a stash of intoxicating cough syrup concealed within a truck during a routine search at the Churaibari checkpoint.
A truck bearing the registration number HR 37E-7205 was flagged for inspection, leading to the discovery of 22 boxes filled with cough syrup secreted within a hidden compartment.
A total of 3,300 bottles of the intoxicating 'Ascof' cough syrup were confiscated from the cartons. One individual, identified as Sonu from Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for his involvement in the supply of cough syrup.