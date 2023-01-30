1,280 Cough Syrup Bottles Worth Lakhs Seized Near Assam-Tripura Border

A huge quantity of contraband drugs was seized by Assam police from a Tripura-bound truck in Karimganj district on Monday.

The driver of the truck, identified as Mukesh Yadav, was also taken into custody.

Upon searching the truck, the police recovered eight cartoons containing 1280 bottles of cough syrup bottles whose market value is estimated at around Rs 6.50 lakh.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police of the Churaibari watch post along the Assam-Tripura border on Sunday intercepted a truck during checking, the police team recovered 1280 bottles of cough syrup from the truck," said in-charge of the Churaibari police watch post-Niranjan Das.

According to the police, the truck (container) was coming from Guwahati and was en-route Agartala.

"After intercepting the container, we searched it and recovered eight cartoons containing 1280 bottles of cough syrup. We have registered a case under NDPS Act and apprehended the truck driver identified as Mukesh Yadav. Further investigation is on and the market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 6.50 lakh," Niranjan Das said.

Meanwhile, a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, was registered against the truck driver.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.