Guwahati Police Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 21 Cr in Jorabat

In a major haul, a huge consignment of Heroin worth Rs. 21 crore was seized at Jorabat in the outskirts of Guwahati during late night joint operation on Sunday.
According to sources, the City General Police Department (CGPD) team carried out a joint operation with Jorabat OP in Jorabat when they intercepted a suspected luxury vehicle, bearing the registration number NL01 CA 1197. Upon searching the vehicle, they recovered 198 soap boxes containing Heroin weighing 2.527 kg from a hidden compartment.
Meanwhile, the police apprehended three drug peddlers in connection with the seizure. The peddlers have been identified as Amir Khan, Mohammed Yakub and Mohammed Jamir.
It is suspected that the estimated market value of the seized Heroin is around Rs. 21 crore.
Following the huge seizure, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts made by the Guwahati Police. Taking to ‘X’ platform, he posted, “In yet another successful operation, @GuwahatiPol seized 198 soap boxes containing suspected Heroin weighing 2.527 kg, at Jorabat. Three persons were apprehended in the incident. Kudos to @assampolice!”