Guwahati Police "Silence" Noisy Bikers, Seize Modified Royal Enfields

Geetanagar Police in Guwahati put the brakes on three bikers who had been creating chaos in the city with their excessively loud motorcycles.

The trio, known for their high-decibel rides, was arrested, and their modified Royal Enfield bikes were seized.

The confiscated bikes bear registration numbers AS01 FP 8785, AS11 S7775, and AS01 BU 6484. Reports suggest that the bikers had been disturbing the city's peace for a long time with their thunderous engines.

Along with impounding the bikes, the traffic police also seized the bikers’ driving licenses. Further legal action is underway.

