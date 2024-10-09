Guwahati Police Strike Back: 4 Arrested in Driver's Abduction Case

Amit Kumar Sinha was abducted after he picked up two customers at Khanapara, who negotiated a fare of ₹350 to Jalukbari. The situation escalated when the customers directed him to Hatsingimari, agreeing on a fare of ₹7,000. Earlier, speaking to the media, Amit recounted his harrowing experience, stating, “After crossing Goalpara, they tied me with a rope, dragged me to the back of the car, and drove toward an unknown location in the hills.”