Guwahati Police Strike Back: 4 Arrested in Driver's Abduction Case

The Guwahati police have successfully apprehended four individuals allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Amit Kumar Sinha, a driver from Guwahati, on September 28, 2024.
The culprits identified as Mofidul Haque, Rafiqul Hussain, Shariful Islam and Mizanur Rahman were arrested in Goalpara’s Lakhipur and Dhubri areas and are currently being transported to Guwahati for further investigation.
Amit Kumar Sinha was abducted after he picked up two customers at Khanapara, who negotiated a fare of ₹350 to Jalukbari. The situation escalated when the customers directed him to Hatsingimari, agreeing on a fare of ₹7,000. Earlier, speaking to the media, Amit recounted his harrowing experience, stating, “After crossing Goalpara, they tied me with a rope, dragged me to the back of the car, and drove toward an unknown location in the hills.”
During his captivity, Amit faced physical assault and threats with weapons. The kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore from his family but later lowered the amount to ₹20 lakh, insisting they sell family land to secure his release. Amit shared, “They assaulted me whenever I asked them to let me go. I told them I am a poor guy.”
Amit's plight came to light after his wife, Anindita Rajkumari, filed a complaint at Dispur police station, prompting police intervention. Following a week of torment, the East Guwahati Police, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, launched a successful operation to rescue Amit. The police recovered both Amit and his vehicle from Tikrikilla in the West Garo Hills on October 3, 2024.