Guwahati Police Takes Over Custody of Prime Accused in Indrani Tahbildar’s Death
Abhimanyu Das, the prime accused linked to the suicide of Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar, was brought to Guwahati from Golaghat on Thursday.
Das was reportedly at large after the BJP leader's death became public last year. Abhimanyu Das was one among those people whose name cropped up during the investigations into Tahbildar’s death.
Earlier today, a team of the Panikhaiti Police Station took over his custody from the Golaghat Police and brought him to Guwahati, reports said. The Panikhaiti police arrested Das under case 94/23.
Currently, Das’s name also cropped up for allegedly blank firing and creating a ruckus at a dhaba at Ikorani in Golaghat's Sarupathar.
Along with Abhimanyu Das, the Golaghat police had also arrested Dashrath Singh (Rajasthan), Gajen Bora alias Mandeep (Barpathar), Sachin Sharma (Rajasthan), Uttam Sharma (Guwahati Lokhra) and Hirakjyoti Baishya (Khetri) earlier in connection to the firing incident.
Allegations had been leveled against Abhimanyu Das for constructing huge buildings using black money. Sources said that many complaints have been lodged against Das in various other states including Manipur, Imphal and Andhra Pradesh. Along with this, five cases have been lodged against him in Guwahati alone.
It may be mentioned here that, prime accused of the death case, Anurag Chaliha had once revealed to the police during questioning that Indrani had been facing political pressure and intimidation from Abhimanyu Das, accusing the latter to have leaked the intimate pictures that led to Indrani Tahbildar committing suicide. Anurag also pleaded innocence before the police during his interrogation and shifted the entire blame of the incident on Abhimanyu Das. Anurag Chaliha told that the police's investigation should focus on Abhimanyu.
According to Chaliha's expose, Abhimanyu had physically and mentally harassed and abused the deceased Indrani Tahbildar at a locked hotel room in Meghalaya's Nongpoh and also blackmailed her. He said that Abhimanyu was trying to pressure Indrani to withdraw her candidature for the Barpeta constituency ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.