Guwahati Police Takes Over Custody of Prime Accused in Indrani Tahbildar’s Death

It may be mentioned here that, prime accused of the death case, Anurag Chaliha had once revealed to the police during questioning that Indrani had been facing political pressure and intimidation from Abhimanyu Das, accusing the latter to have leaked the intimate pictures that led to Indrani Tahbildar committing suicide. Anurag also pleaded innocence before the police during his interrogation and shifted the entire blame of the incident on Abhimanyu Das. Anurag Chaliha told that the police's investigation should focus on Abhimanyu.

According to Chaliha's expose, Abhimanyu had physically and mentally harassed and abused the deceased Indrani Tahbildar at a locked hotel room in Meghalaya's Nongpoh and also blackmailed her. He said that Abhimanyu was trying to pressure Indrani to withdraw her candidature for the Barpeta constituency ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.