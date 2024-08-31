Guwahati Police Team Honoured for Heroic Rescue of Assam Rifles Constable

In recognition of their swift and life-saving actions, eight police personnel from Gorchuk Police Station were awarded the Apollo Life Saver and Samaritan Award by Apollo Excelcare Hospitals, Guwahati. The officers were commended for their prompt response, which helped save the life of Kundan Raj, a 28-year-old constable of the 45 Assam Rifles, currently stationed in Manipur.
On August 17, 2024, Kundan Raj, who was on leave and visiting the Bhimashankar Temple for Bol Bom, ventured into a nearby jungle where he was attacked by a wild boar. The attack left him severely injured, with his intestines and internal organs, including his liver, exposed through a deep wound, causing profuse bleeding.
Upon receiving the distress call, a team from Gorchuk Police Station, led by ASI Raja Phukan, quickly arrived at the scene. Despite the challenging terrain, the officers carefully rescued the severely injured Kundan Raj, ensuring no further harm or infection to his exposed internal organs during transportation.
The medical team at Apollo Excelcare Hospitals, who were on strike that day in protest against the R G Kar Medical College case, responded promptly to treat the injured constable. Thanks to their immediate intervention, Kundan Raj has since fully recovered and been discharged from the hospital.
In recognition of their bravery and dedication, all eight police personnel involved in the rescue were honoured at a special ceremony held by Apollo Excelcare Hospitals. Their heroic actions stand as a testament to their commitment to public service and saving lives in critical situations.