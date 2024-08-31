Gibbons At Hollongapar In Limbo As Vedanta's Oil Project Gets Nod

Cairn Oil and Gas, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, has received the approval for their exploration project in Assam's Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary for oil and natural gas reserves. Assam's Chief Wildlife Warden Sandeep Kumar recently approved it recommending the Forest Advisory Committee to give the green light to the exploration project.
The decision has witnessed mixed reactions with one section looking at it as a step towards economic development, and another questioning the sacrificing of environmental and ecological interests.
Cairn Oil and Gas has been preparing for this project since 2019 by engaging with local communities and obtaining the required approvals to proceed. 4.49 hectares of land has been set aside for the project which is expected to receive the final clearance from the Environment and Forest Ministry this week.
This comes after Congress Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi wrote to Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav raising serious concerns over the proposed oil and gas exploration project by Vedanta in the eco-sensitive zone of the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary.
He emphasized that while economic benefits are essential, they should not come at the cost of destroying natural heritage and endangering wildlife.
The Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary is one of Assam's critical biodiversity hotspots, serving as the only refuge for the Hoolock Gibbon in the state. The proposed project has raised fears of deforestation, pollution, and irreversible damage to the sanctuary’s delicate ecosystem. Gogoi urged the Ministry to reconsider the Wildlife Department's recommendation and prioritize environmental protection over economic interests.
"This sanctuary is a critical habitat for the endangered Hoolock Gibbon. The potential impact on this ecosystem, including deforestation and pollution, is simply too great," Gogoi wrote in his letter, calling for the exploration of alternative solutions that do not harm the environment.
The Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, located in Assam’s Jorhat district, is a 20.98 sq km protected area that harbors the endangered Hoolock Gibbon, the only ape species found in India. This sanctuary is not only a crucial habitat for the gibbons but also supports various other species, including elephants, leopards, and numerous bird species.