Had Ample Info, Filed Complaint: Kamrup (M) DC After Employee Arrest

The district administration already had ample information at hand regarding inaccuracies in land registration, said Kamrup (metropolitan) district commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha on Friday following the arrest of an employee.
This comes after Nitul Das, who was previously reported to be a senior employee at the office of the Kamrup (metro) DC, was arrested for his involvement in the fraud.
Speaking after the incident today, DC Pallav Gopal Jha said, "We had information of malpractices going on in land registrations. The office of the deputy commissioner had filed a complaint with the police and cyber cell regarding the matter."
He informed that the matter came to the fore when it was discovered that at the same time, several similar land deeds came up after which the complaint was filed.
The Kamrup (metro) DC further said, "The joint efforts of the police and the district administration led to the arrest of Nitul Das. He was working as an assistant sub-registrar."
"Strict action will be taken against the culprits according to the investigation," added Pallav Gopal Jha giving a stern warning to all officials to refrain from indulging in such malpractices.
It may be noted that the crime branch of Guwahati Police carried out raids at the Kharguli residence of Nitul Das on Thursday after which he was arrested from his office.
During the raids, several incriminating evidence including land deed documents, fake seals and registration books along with Rs 2.5 lakhs in cash was seized from his residence.