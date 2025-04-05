Guwahati Police’s Three-Month Drive Yields 587 Arrests, Major Recoveries

Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police, Ankur Jain, held a press conference at the DCP Traffic office in Panbazar on Saturday, highlighting the city police’s achievements over the past three months.

According to Jain, the Guwahati Police arrested 587 thieves and recovered stolen goods worth ₹5 crore between January and March. Additionally, 84 vehicle thieves were apprehended, leading to the recovery of 22 four-wheelers, 81 two-wheelers, and 10 three-wheelers.

The crackdown on drug trafficking resulted in the arrest of 192 drug peddlers, with authorities seizing narcotics valued at ₹9 crore. In another major development, police recovered 583 stolen mobile phones and seized 58 bikes and 3 cars from individuals involved in stunt-related activities.

Efforts to track missing persons also yielded significant success, with 239 individuals being rescued. Meanwhile, the police recovered ₹72 lakh lost to cyber fraud.

