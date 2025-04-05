Infant Sold for ₹2 Lakh in Guwahati, Police Crack Down on Trafficking

In a shocking incident, a newborn baby was allegedly sold just hours after birth near the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The transaction was reportedly facilitated by a woman identified as P. Saikia, who acted as an intermediary in selling the infant to a couple from Nalbari.

According to police sources, the newborn was purchased for ₹2 lakh by two brothers from Nalbari’s Helacha locality, namely Kulen Talukdar and Bhaskar Talukdar.

Following the incident, both individuals were arrested and sent to judicial custody. The case, initially registered at Nalbari police station, led to an investigation by Bhangagarh Police, who are now searching for the intermediary woman involved in the deal.

Sources reveal that Bhaskar, a medical representative by profession, first met a woman at a hotel in Guwahati's Garchuk locality, where negotiations over the baby's price took place. His brother, Kulen, was reportedly childless, which led him to seek a baby through this illegal transaction.

On March 30, the seller contacted them and called them to a hill behind Bhangagarh Hospital to finalize the sale. The newborn was allegedly handed over in exchange for ₹2 lakh.

Investigations suggest that the family selling the baby was financially distressed. Police suspect that an organized child trafficking network might be operating in the city. However, no direct connection with GMCH has been established, apart from the reference to the nearby hill.

In a recent development, police detained a female intermediary from Guwahati’s Dakhingaon in connection with the case. Notably, she had previously been arrested by Dispur Police in a child trafficking case.

The incident first came to light after the child was rescued by Childline. A case has been registered at Bhangagarh Police Station under case number 63/25, invoking Sections 75, 81, and 87 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace another suspected trafficker, a woman with the surname Saikia, who remains absconding.

