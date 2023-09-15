Guwahati Police’s Treasure Hunt in Jorabat: Around 700 Grams Gold Recovered

The Guwahati police on Friday recovered around 700 grams of gold in Jorabat locality on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Friday.
Based on the confessions of the arrested gold smugglers, the city police recovered the gold from the forest near the check post on National Highway-37.
Earlier on Thursday, Assam police and the Special Task Force (STF) apprehended four Rajasthan-based gold traffickers, including a lady, and recovered over 500 grams of gold from their possession.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Inayet Ali (30), Jannat Begum (56), and Mohammad Yusuph (38), all hailing from Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
The driver of the vehicle has also been taken into custody, identified as Veeru Singh (27), a resident of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya.
According to the police, original gold in coil shape weighing 518.8 grams was seized from their vehicle bearing registration ‘ML 05N 8712’ that was intercepted based on intelligence inputs on possible smuggling the region.
It was learned that the consignment of gold was being smuggled from Meghalaya to Rajasthan via the intercepted vehicle.