Guwahati: Power Outage Plagues Lachit Nagar, Ulubari
Residents of Lachit Nagar, falling under the Ulubari sub-division of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), are grappling with a prolonged power outage stretching over 12 hours since 2 am on Monday night. Despite numerous complaints lodged, the area remains disconnected, hindering daily activities and causing widespread inconvenience.
According to affected residents, the blackout has disrupted essential services, including the inability to operate water pumps for storage, difficulties in cooking due to reliance on electrical appliances, and a host of other challenges.
"Facing a lot of issues due to the power outage, can't get my office work done apart from other activities. Feels like we are paralyzed", said a resident.
Upon inquiry, APDCL attributed the outage to a faulty line and assured that efforts are underway to rectify the issue. However, frustrated residents continue to endure the prolonged inconvenience as uncertainty looms over when power will be restored.