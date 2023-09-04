Protests Across Assam Over Power Outages and Tariff Hikes

Protesters from Assam's North Salmara District Committee of the All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) carried out a demonstration on Monday, igniting an effigy symbolizing State Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa. This protest, which occurred in Lengtisinga, Bongaigaon district, extended throughout different districts of the entire state.
The demonstrators convened to express their deep frustration over persistent power outages and soaring electricity tariffs that have burdened residents. The North Salmara District Committee of AAMSU orchestrated the protest to spotlight the ongoing electricity-related challenges faced by the populace.
Hundreds of organization members participated, uniting in their call for urgent actions to address power disruptions and alleviate the financial strain caused by escalating electricity costs. Their message was unequivocal: they demand immediate attention and solutions from authorities to ensure a more dependable and affordable power supply for the region.
Similar protests erupted in Jagiroad, where AAMSU initiated a protest program against the electricity department, and in Bijni, where Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa's effigy was burnt. Even in Goroimari, AAMSU organized street protests to voice their dissatisfaction with the power supply situation.
The situation remains highly volatile as residents and various organizations demand immediate action and resolution of the ongoing power supply crisis, which has left communities grappling with uncertainty and inconvenience.