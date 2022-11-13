Guwahati shines at 16th PRCI Global Communication Conclave

The 16th Global Communication Conclave hosted by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) was held at the Fairfield by Marriott in Kolkata on November 11 and 12.

While the Guwahati Chapter of PRCI had won seven national awards at the same event last year, their achievement this year was no less.

Anjuli Chittaranjan, State head, Corporate Communications of Jio Infocom, Assam and North East, brought honour to Guwahati by bagging the Special Jury Award for best speaker in the national level webinar talent hunt contest held earlier in the year.

Dr Alpana Choudhury, assistant professor, Journalism & Mass Communication at the Assam Don Bosco University received the coveted Chanakya Award for being the Best Communications Trainer in the field of Public Relations.

Saumen Paul, a member of the Young Communicators Club Northeast (YCC) sponsored by PRCI Guwahati, bagged the Kautilya Award for Excellence in Digital Journalism.

As an icing on the cake, PRCI Guwahati Chapter was awarded with the internal award in the category of “Future Ready” for being one of the best chapters among 55 PRCI chapters in the country.

Priyanka Paul Banerjee of Guwahati Chapter served as the zonal editor of PRCI East Zone for the Kautilya Magazine which was released at the Conclave.

While expressing his jubilation at the Chapter’s success at the Conclave, Subhankar Banerjee, General Secretary, PRCI Guwahati Chapter said, “We are looking forward to including more communications institutes of the North East to form new YCCs to promote public relations among students and faculties of these institutes.”