ICC T20 WC: Eng Opt To Bowl Against Pak With Eye On Cup

England captain Jos Buttler elected to bowl after winning the toss against Pakistan in the all-important final of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

On their road to the final, England and Pakistan basically took the same path. As the Super 12 came to a close, both teams had slim chances of earning a spot in the semifinals, but they went on a rampage and advanced to the knockout stages by placing second in their respective groups.

However, their parallels didn't end there as both teams won comfortably in the semifinals to secure a spot in the championship game.

It's going to be a battle between England's batting line-up and Pakistan's bowling attack. In contrast to Pakistan, who rely on their lethal bowling attack to win, Jos Buttler's team bats fearlessly. They have bowlers who can end the match with the new ball, spinners who can stop runs in the middle overs, and specialists who can apply the stranglehold in the final few overs.