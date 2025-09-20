Guwahati Prepares for Zubeen Garg's Final Tributes, Police Outline Road Restrictions

Authorities in Guwahati have laid out detailed arrangements for fans paying tribute to the late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg. A press meet was held at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, Sarusajai, where Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah and Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan addressed the media.

Speaking to the media, DC Sumit Sattawan informed that Zubeen Garg’s body will be taken directly from Guwahati airport to his residence in Kahilipara, a solemn journey reserved exclusively for family members. He appealed to fans to refrain from visiting Kahilipara, citing heavy road congestion and the need to give the family privacy during this difficult time.

Sumit Sattawan said, “The body will be taken directly from Guwahati airport to his residence in Kahilipara. This will be exclusively for family members. Therefore, we request all fans not to go to Kahilipara, as the roads are already heavily congested, and the family needs time. Fans can get a glimpse of their beloved artist at Sarusajai Stadium from tomorrow morning.”

He further explained the logistics: “We have prepared a roadmap of road restrictions. We are setting up a ‘Shraddhanjali Sthal’ at Sarusajai. Coming from the National Highway, the junction near the Rotary will be prepared as the tribute area. From Gate 1B, we will manage queues through channelised barricading. No vehicles will be allowed inside from the gate. The exit will be through Gate 3 and then back to the National Highway. Fans may have to walk a distance of at least 800 metres. This is the route we have prepared. We want people to maintain peace while paying their respects to Zubeen Garg, and we hope for full cooperation from everyone.”

Jayanta Sarathi Borah added, “Many people from across Assam will come to Guwahati to offer their last tributes to their favourite star. I encourage people to come, but also maintain law and order. From tomorrow morning to evening, heavy goods vehicles will be restricted on the National Highway up to Sarusajai. People will enter through Rongmon Point and Gate 1A, while emergency vehicles will use Gate 1C. We have not planned any restrictions for city traffic; it will continue as usual.”

The district administration and police estimate that over one lakh people may gather to pay homage to the legendary singer.

