Garima Garg Appeals to Fans for Peace During Zubeen Garg’s Final Journey

As the mortal remains of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg are brought home, his wife Garima Garg made an emotional appeal to fans through a Facebook post, urging them to pay their respects peacefully and refrain from any disturbances or disputes.

In the video, Garima stressed the importance of maintaining calm and dignity during the Zubeen's final journey.

She also requested the public to stop accusing Siddharth, a longtime member of their family, for Zubeen’s untimely death. “He has been with us through difficult times, and now I need him more than ever. I request everyone to let go of any grievances against him,” she wrote.

Garima further appealed to fans not to circulate misinformation or rumors, emphasizing that the last rites should be conducted in peace and with full respect for Zubeen’s memory. She called upon fans to honor the late singer’s legacy with love, prayers, and solemnity, reflecting the immense impact he had on Assam and its people.