Guwahati Press Club Celebrates Dilwar’s Release, Warns Against Journalist Harassment

The Guwahati Press Club has welcomed the court's decision to release its Assistant General Secretary and senior journalist, Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar, calling it a victory for justice.

Advertisment

In a statement, the press club expressed gratitude to journalists, civil society members, and various organizations for their support. It emphasized that the unity displayed in response to the case would set a precedent for future struggles against the harassment of journalists. The club also stated that collective resistance would serve as a strong message to those in power.

Meanwhile, the press club confirmed that its scheduled meeting on March 30, 2025, will take place as planned and urged all members to attend.

Also Read: Journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar Released from Jail, Breaks Down in Tears