Journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar Released from Jail, Breaks Down in Tears

Journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar was released from jail and became emotional as he stepped out, breaking down in tears under the open sky.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mazumdar expressed his gratitude and was welcomed with a Phulam Gamusa. Reaffirming his dedication to journalism, he stated, "Asking questions is my duty, and I will continue to do so in the future." He further asserted, "No matter how many challenges arise, I will keep asking questions. Unethical and illegal acts have no place in my constitution."

Acknowledging the support he received, Mazumdar said, “I extend my gratitude to every journalist and citizen from different parts of Assam who stood by me. To everyone who supported me and gave me strength, I sincerely thank you. I am also grateful to the lawyers who fought this legal battle without charging me any fees.”

Bail Granted by CJM Court

On Friday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court granted Mazumdar bail in connection with case number 111/25, against a surety of ₹20,000. However, procedural delays prevented his immediate release, requiring the completion of formalities and submission of necessary documents.

Fresh Charges Under SC/ST Act Sought

A day before his bail was sanctioned, Guwahati Police filed a petition before the CJM Court, seeking the addition of charges under the SC/ST Act in case number 111/25. The petition also proposed additional provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to financial claims.

Mazumdar, who was re-arrested on Thursday, was presented before the CJM Court on Friday.

Authorities Seize Mazumdar’s Dumpers

Meanwhile, authorities confiscated two dumpers registered in Mazumdar’s name—bearing registration numbers AS 01 LC 2666 and AS 02 DC 0766—in Doboka. The transport department also imposed penalties: ₹7,000 on one vehicle for the driver’s lack of a valid license and ₹10,000 on the other due to an expired fitness certificate.

Multiple Charges Filed Against Mazumdar

Mazumdar, associated with a local digital media outlet, was re-arrested on Thursday and taken to Panbazar Police Station. Case No. 111/25 includes multiple charges under BNS Sections 329, 324(4), 351(3), 309(4), and 115.

Notably, Section 309(4) is non-bailable, carrying a potential sentence of up to 10 years if convicted. Additionally, a robbery case has been registered against Mazumdar, accusing him of fleeing with crucial bank documents. Bank authorities had filed two FIRs on March 25, though police initially disclosed details of only one.

