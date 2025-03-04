Guwahati Press Club Condemns Minister Ashok Singhal’s Remarks on 'Bhaona'

The Guwahati Press Club has strongly condemned Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal’s remarks regarding the Bhaona event organized by journalists, calling them unfortunate and an insult to Assam’s cultural heritage.

A delegation from the Guwahati Press Club met Minister Singhal on Monday to extend an invitation to the upcoming Bhaona performance. However, during the meeting, the minister reportedly questioned the necessity of the Press Club hosting such an event, stating that "Bhaona is not secular."

Meanwhile, the Journalist Association for Assam (JAFA) also criticized the minister's statement, terming it unacceptable.

In a statement issued to the media, JAFA’s central committee, led by President Abhideep Choudhury, Executive President Pankaj Deka, and General Secretary Kunja Mohan Roy, demanded that Minister Singhal withdraw his remarks and issue an apology for what they described as an insult to Assam and its cultural traditions.

JAFA further urged the minister to refrain from making such statements in the future.

The Guwahati Press Club, which has invited people from all walks of life, including political and non-political organizations, to the event, has demanded that Minister Singhal clarify his stance and respect the revered legacy of Srimanta Sankardeva’s Bhaona tradition.

