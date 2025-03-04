SIT Probing ISI Links: Assam CM Hints at JNU Connection

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, questioning his alleged links to Pakistan. He also addressed several ongoing controversies, including Akhil Gogoi’s remarks on Jhumoir Binandini, Ashok Singhal’s statements on Bhaona, and the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam.

Speaking to the media, Sarma revealed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who is suspected of having ties to Pakistan’s ISI. “The SIT has traced his movements across India nearly 18 to 20 times. He had supposedly travelled in the country until 2018,” the Chief Minister stated. He further mentioned that a professor’s husband from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had also been in contact with Tauqeer. “We will investigate others he was in contact with in India and may seek Interpol’s assistance at a later stage,” he added.

Responding to Akhil Gogoi’s comments on Jhumoir Binandini, Sarma criticized the Raijor Dal leader, stating, “He has no right to speak in such a manner. Many of those performing the dance are highly educated, holding MA and BA degrees. There were no minor girls in the Jhumur dance, so the question of them skipping their matriculation exams does not arise.” He accused Akhil Gogoi of making statements merely to attract media attention.

Addressing the controversy surrounding Ashok Singhal’s remarks on Bhaona, Sarma remarked, “I don’t think he would have said it that way. Moreover, you should have invited me, not Ashok Singhal, for such programs or events.” The controversy arose after Minister Singhal allegedly stated, "Bhaona has no significance," while speaking to journalists who had invited him to a Bhaona event organized by the Guwahati Press Club.

Regarding the APSC recruitment scam involving former chairman Rakesh Paul, Sarma clarified, “No Congress leader’s name appears in Rakesh Paul’s list. The scam revolved solely around money and women.”

