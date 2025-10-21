Guwahati Press Club Elections Underway; 20 Candidates Vie for 8 Posts

The Guwahati Press Club’s biennial general elections commenced today at 8 AM, with voting set to continue until 4 PM. Originally scheduled for October 10, the elections were postponed in light of the untimely demise of Assam’s beloved music icon Zubeen Garg.
Around 1,100 journalists are expected to participate in the voting process, which will determine the leadership of the prestigious institution for the next two years. At the time of reporting, two candidates have already won uncontested, while 20 candidates are vying for the remaining eight posts, making for a keenly contested race.
Notably, three candidates from the Sadin-Pratidin family are in the fray, alongside aspirants from several prominent media houses across the region.
The vote counting will take place on October 11 from 9 AM, with the results scheduled to be announced the same day.
As the city’s media fraternity turns out to exercise their franchise, the elections are being closely watched for the outcome that will shape the future of the Guwahati Press Club and its leadership.