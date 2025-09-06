Guwahati Press Club Announces Election Schedule for 2025–27

Guwahati Press Club’s Election Conduct Committee on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming executive elections for the 2025–27 term. Addressing a press conference, Election Committee President Gautam Sharma informed that a legal expert and an advisory body will also be formed to assist in the process.

According to the announcement, the election notification will be issued on September 9, following which the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect.

Nomination papers can be collected from September 10 to 12 between 10 AM and 1 PM.

Submissions of nomination papers will take place from September 14 to 16, within the same time window.

On September 18, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out, and the list of candidates will be published on the same day.

It has been made mandatory that while proposers and seconders can collect nomination forms, the candidates themselves must be physically present during submission. Candidates wishing to withdraw nominations must submit a written application signed by themselves, their proposer, and seconder.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 20, after which the final list of candidates will be published.

Election campaigning will continue until October 8 at 4 PM. Voting is scheduled for October 10 from 8 AM to 4 PM, while counting will be held on October 11 from 9 AM, with results to be declared the same day.

For the 2025–27 elections, a total of 1,104 voters have been finalised. Elections will be held for the posts of President, General Secretary, Treasurer, Organising Secretary, Cultural Secretary, and Sports Secretary (one each).

Additionally, there will be elections for two Vice-President posts and two Assistant General Secretary posts, of which one Vice-President and one Assistant General Secretary position have been reserved for women or third-gender candidates, as per the club’s constitution.

The elections will be conducted based on the final voter list prepared in accordance with the Guwahati Press Club constitution and approved by the General Assembly.

