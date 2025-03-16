Prime Accused in Guwahati Holi Murder Case Held in Jalukbari

Amid Holi celebrations, a tragic incident unfolded in the city as a man was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Tabu Das, was reportedly assaulted by Pintu Roy, also known as Bekra.

Basistha Police have arrested the accused and are currently questioning him.

As per police sources, the accused, 20-year-old Pintu Roy, son of Montu Roy, is originally from Bilasipara College Road in the Dhubri district but resides in Bengali Basti, Latakata Road, under Basistha Police Station in Kamrup (M). After the incident, he fled but was later apprehended in Jalukbari.

The arrest was made in connection with Basistha PS Case No. 156/25 under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police reports, the incident occurred while the group was consuming alcohol, which led to a heated argument that quickly turned violent. Bekra attacked Tabu Das, causing fatal injuries.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Mrinal Deka stated, “The incident took place under the influence of alcohol when an argument escalated into a violent attack. Following the assault, Tabu Das was being transported to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in an ambulance but succumbed to his injuries on the way.”

Further investigations are in progress.

