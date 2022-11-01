Guwahati: Probe Into GMC Scam Stalled, Suspects At Large

The probe into the Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s (GMC) mud scam has stalled in recent times as several accused in the matter remain at large.

Several suspects named by the police in the scam are reportedly on the run and beyond the reach of law enforcement.

On the other hand, seven accused in the case, who had been taken into custody earlier, have approached the Gauhati High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Officials said that five of them are assistant engineers employed with GMC.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the bail hearing of accused Mithu Agarwala and Archana Konwar will take place tomorrow.

It may be noted that Mithu Agarwala is one of the partners Dinsan Global Ventures. Morover, others who have knocked the court’s door seeking bail include Deepak Taludar, Pradip Sharma, Babul Bora, Dibakar Mali and Tanmay Dutta.