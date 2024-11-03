Guwahati: Probe Ordered After Decaying Elephant Carcass Found At Rani

They reportedly stood with sticks in hand to keep media persons away. This sparked speculations of the forest department trying to cover up their incompetence. Allegedly, the forest officials tried to keep the media from finding out about the felling of numerous valuable trees around the site where the elephant carcass was found. Furthermore, some reports also claimed that that Barman was in collusion with poachers as she tried to keep reporters from covering the suspected poaching of the elephant.