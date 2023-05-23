Guwahati: Prohibitory Orders Under Sec 144 Lifted

The order dated May 23 read, “Whereas, based on the intelligence inputs regarding possibility of breach of peace and public order and disturbance of peaceful movement of Public/Traffic and also normal activities of local residence and also functioning of Offices in the jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, Prohibitory Order U/S 144 Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 was imposed w.e.f 20.05.2023 vide Memo No. ECP/Magcy/144 Cr.P.C./221 dated 20.05.2023 prohibiting assembly of more than 5 (five) persons and procession and shouting of slogans in the entire jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati covering the 3(three) Police Districts.”