Guwahati: Prohibitory Orders Under Sec 144 Lifted

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed in Guwahati on May 20, was withdrawn on Tuesday, an order issued by the office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati informed.
The official order noted that the possibility of the breach of peace and public order had been minimized leading to the decision. The prohibitory orders were lifted with immediate effect.
The order dated May 23 read, “Whereas, based on the intelligence inputs regarding possibility of breach of peace and public order and disturbance of peaceful movement of Public/Traffic and also normal activities of local residence and also functioning of Offices in the jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, Prohibitory Order U/S 144 Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 was imposed w.e.f 20.05.2023 vide Memo No. ECP/Magcy/144 Cr.P.C./221 dated 20.05.2023 prohibiting assembly of more than 5 (five) persons and procession and shouting of slogans in the entire jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati covering the 3(three) Police Districts.”
It further read, “Whereas, such possibility of breach of peace and public order etc. has been minimized due to various factors leading to the normalcy in the jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.”
“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred upon me under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 read with Govt. of Assam Notification No.HMA.735/2008/Pt-1/242 dated 24.12.2014, I. Shri Imdad Ali, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admn.), Guwahati do hereby WITHDRAW the Prohibitory Order U/S 144 Cr.P.C issued on 20.05.2023 with immediate effect,” the order added.