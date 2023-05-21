Sec 144 Imposed in Guwahati, Gathering of More Than 5 People Prohibited

In an effort to maintain peace and tranquility in the city, the Guwahati police have issued prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC. Following this, the police has banned gatherings of more than five people within the city limits.
The directive, issued by the Guwahati Police Commissioner's office, aims to address the challenges posed by overcrowding and potential unrest.
Under the new order, any sit-in protests or rally gatherings are prohibited, with police authorities taking measures to block such activities. The directive applies to all three police districts of the city, signaling a comprehensive approach to maintaining public safety and tranquility.
The decision to implement this ban on gatherings stems from the police department's commitment to resolving issues related to peace, order, and traffic congestion. By limiting the number of people gathering in public spaces, the authorities hope to prevent potential disturbances and maintain a peaceful environment for residents.
This directive serves as a reminder for individuals and organizations to comply with the regulations set forth by the city police.