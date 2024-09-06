Guwahati: Public Outcry Over Arrest of Woman Labourer at Amingaon Police Station

Chaos erupted at the Amingaon police outpost last night as protesters gathered to express their outrage over the arrest of Meera Das, a woman labourer.
The protesters allege that Das was falsely implicated in a theft case involving gold ornaments and cash Rs 4 lakh while working at the residence of Ridip Bharali, Technical Superintendent at IIT Guwahati.
According to the protesters, Das, who worked as a house maid for Bharali, was apprehended by the police without evidence of the theft.
Following the incident, a large crowd gathered at the Amingaon police outpost, demanding the release of the woman. Reports indicate that the police had to resort to a lathi charge to manage the public outrage.
"We need concrete evidence to justify her arrest. We, the working class, toil day and night to make a living. If she is proven guilty, we will accept the punishment. But we believe she is innocent," stated a protester.
Das has been booked under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and was produced in court, where she has been remanded to police custody for one day. The Amingaon police are set to re-examine the case and present it again in court.
Das, who worked diligently as a maid, is now facing the court as her last recourse.