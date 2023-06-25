Guwahati: Raahein NGO, ACP Join Hands To Donate Water Bottles In Ambubachi Mela

Raahein Ngo, in collaboration with Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP), made a remarkable contribution to the Ambubachi Mela held in Guwahati's Kamakhya temple by donating 3000 water bottles to assist the pilgrims during their spiritual journey.
This philanthropic initiative was carried out under the visionary leadership of Trinayan Baruah, President of Asom Chatra Parishad, and Dipraj Chakrabarty, Founder & President of Raahein, with the support of dedicated volunteers.
The Ambubachi Mela, one of the most significant religious gatherings in the region, attracts thousands of devotees from various parts of the country. The event commemorates the annual menstruation cycle of the Hindu goddess Kamakhya, and devotees gather at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, to seek blessings and participate in the rituals.
Recognizing the challenges faced by the pilgrims during the Mela, Raahein Ngo and Asom Chatra Parishad united their efforts to provide much-needed relief in the form of clean drinking water. With the scorching summer heat prevailing in the region, ensuring access to safe and hygienic water is crucial for the well-being of the devotees.
The collaboration between Raahein Ngo and Asom Chatra Parishad saw dedicated volunteers from both organizations actively participating in the program. These volunteers played a vital role in organizing and executing the distribution of the 3000 water bottles to the pilgrims. Their selfless commitment and hard work made the initiative a success.
Trinayan Baruah, President of Asom Chatra Parishad, expressed his gratitude towards the volunteers and their invaluable contribution. He said, "Our volunteers have played a crucial role in making this initiative possible. Their dedication and efforts have helped us extend our support to the pilgrims of Ambubachi Mela effectively."
Dipraj Chakrabarty, Founder & President of Raahein, also commended the volunteers for their unwavering commitment. "We are fortunate to have such passionate volunteers who selflessly devoted their time and energy to ensure the smooth execution of this initiative. Their contribution has made a significant difference in the lives of the pilgrims," Chakrabarty remarked.
The volunteers from both organizations worked tirelessly to coordinate the distribution process. They set up strategic locations within the Mela premises to make it convenient for the devotees to access the water bottles. With a well-organized system in place, the volunteers ensured that everyone received their share of clean drinking water.
The collaborative effort between Raahein Ngo, Asom Chatra Parishad, and their dedicated volunteers was met with appreciation and gratitude from the pilgrims. Their presence and assistance added a personal touch to the initiative, fostering a sense of community and support among all those involved.
The generous donation by Raahein Ngo and Asom Chatra Parishad, along with the relentless efforts of the volunteers, not only provided hydration to the devotees but also highlighted the spirit of teamwork and compassion during religious gatherings.
Together, they exemplified how organizations and individuals can come together to support the community and make a meaningful impact in people's lives.
As the Ambubachi Mela continues, the collaborative efforts of Raahein Ngo, Asom Chatra Parishad, and their dedicated volunteers will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the pilgrims, reminding everyone of the power of unity and service in creating a memorable and fulfilling.