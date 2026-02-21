Guwahati: Raijor Dal Holds Urgent Executive Meeting Amid Alliance Controversies

Raijor Dal convened an urgent executive meeting on Saturday at its central office in Mathghoria, addressing growing controversies over seat-sharing and potential alliances with the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

According to Sources, the meeting, called by party president Akhil Gogoi, saw the participation of senior leaders and workers, including MLAs Sherman Ali and Abdur Rashid Mandal. Party sources said the discussions focused on finalising the party’s stance ahead of upcoming political negotiations.

Earlier, on Friday, a board of directors’ meeting was held at Akhil Gogoi’s residence, during which Raijor Dal reportedly sent a final communication to Congress regarding alliance terms.

Speaking to the media, MLA Sherman Ali urged the Congress to reconsider its position. “Congress should leave its stubborn attitude and form alliances with smaller parties,” he said, signalling the party’s intent to press for cooperative politics in Assam.